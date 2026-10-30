SSS, DICT widen coverage for freelancers

AN ESTIMATED 1.5 million Filipino freelancers and virtual assistants could gain wider access to social security protection under a partnership between the Social Security System (SSS) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The two agencies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Oct. 21, 2026, to encourage freelancers and other online workers to register as self-employed SSS members, giving them access to benefits covering sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral and death.

In a statement, SSS president and chief executive officer Victor Alfonso A. Limlingan said the partnership seeks to increase awareness, membership registration and contribution compliance among freelancers under Republic Act No. 11199, or the Social Security Act of 2018.

“Freelancers and virtual assistants are an important and growing segment of our workforce. By bringing them into the SSS coverage, we ensure that they, too, can access the same protection and benefits enjoyed by other workers,” he said.

The partnership also aims to strengthen the online freelancing industry through

capability-building, skills development and initiatives to support job creation and matching.

As self-employed members, freelancers may also apply for SSS loan programs, including salary loans, emergency loans and micro loans. They will likewise be eligible for Employees’ Compensation (EC) coverage for work-related sickness, disability or death.

The current SSS contribution rate is 15 percent, with monthly salary credits for self-employed members ranging from P5,000

to P35,000.

Limlingan said the minimum monthly contribution is P760, comprising P750 for regular SSS contributions and P10 for EC coverage.

The maximum monthly contribution is P5,280, consisting of P3,000 in regular contributions, P30 for EC coverage and P2,250 for the Mandatory Provident Fund.

Limlingan said the agreement reflects the agency’s push to extend social security protection to workers outside traditional employment

arrangements.

“Our goal is simple: no Filipino worker should be left without social security protection,” he said.

Under the agreement, the SSS and DICT will also pursue joint freelancer education and advocacy programs and monitor the results of their initiatives to support the growth and sustainability of the freelancing sector. / KOC