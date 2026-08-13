SSS eyes international investments to diversify assets

STATE-RUN Social Security System (SSS) said it continues to support the local capital market but is also eyeing investments in foreign markets to diversify its assets and strengthen the long-term sustainability of the pension fund.

In a statement late Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, SSS president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph de Claro said the state insurer’s improved financial position provides greater capacity to pursue investment opportunities while continuing to contribute to nation-building through investments in the domestic market.

Data showed that as of June 30, SSS has P1.27 trillion in consolidated investments, distributed across various asset classes in the domestic market.

Of the total, P629.05 billion is in government securities, P179.44 billion in equities, P154.56 billion in property, P151.90 billion in member loans, and P96.34 billion in corporate notes and bonds.

According to SSS, these generated a total of P27.16 billion in actual investment income, equivalent to an annualized return on investment of 4.53 percent.

The figures exclude realized gains from the sale of equity securities classified as fair value through other comprehensive income.

“We are very conservative, but at the same time, we are also in a very good position now because of our surplus, which, for the first time, we have an opportunity to help in nation-building,” de Claro said.

De Claro said exploring overseas investments does not mean reducing SSS’ participation in the Philippine market but aims to complement its existing domestic investments by providing greater diversification across markets and asset classes.

SSS aims to grow its reserve fund to P2 trillion by 2030 to provide sustainable social security protection to current and future members and pensioners. / PNA