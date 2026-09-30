SSS, GSIS microloans offer workers alternative to informal lenders

FILIPINO workers may have greater access to lower-cost short-term credit as the Social Security System (SSS) and Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) expand microloan programs aimed at helping members cover urgent expenses without resorting to informal lenders.

The SSS LoanLite and GSIS Ginhawa Go programs allow qualified private-sector and government workers to borrow between P1,000 and P50,000 for emergencies, household expenses, tuition, medical costs and other short-term needs.

The programs could provide an alternative to informal “5-6” lenders, which may charge significantly higher borrowing costs, while giving workers access to formal credit channels.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go, in a statement, said the programs seek to address the immediate financing needs of workers without adding excessive financial pressure.

SSS LoanLite allows qualified members to borrow P1,000 to P20,000, depending on their average Monthly Salary Credit, at an interest rate of eight percent per year, or about 0.67 percent per month.

The loans are payable in 15, 30, 60 or 90 days. A P10,000 loan would accrue about P67 in interest over one month at the stated annual rate, excluding applicable fees and depending on the repayment terms.

LoanLite does not require employer certification, which could reduce the documentation required from borrowers.

GSIS Ginhawa Go, meanwhile, offers loans of P1,000 to P50,000 to eligible government employees.

Loans of up to P4,000 are payable within 30, 60 or 90 days, while loans of P5,000 to P50,000 may be repaid over three, six, 12, 18 or 24 months.

Interest rates range from six percent to seven percent per year and are computed in advance. Members with at least three years of paid premiums may qualify for the six percent rate.

A P10,000 loan at six percent payable over 24 months, for example, would carry P1,200 in total interest.

The programs have seen significant uptake.

Ginhawa Go (Lite) released P29.67 billion in loans to more than 480,000 government employees from Oct. 24, 2024, to Sept. 28, 2026.

UnionDigital Bank, the first participating financial institution for SSS LoanLite, released P2.08 billion in loans to about 170,000 members between Aug. 10 and Sept. 28, 2026.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. is also set to offer SSS LoanLite through its DiskarTech application by October.

SSS members may apply through participating financial institutions, while GSIS members can apply through the GSIS Touch mobile application. Ginhawa Go repayments are collected through payroll deductions, while LoanLite payments are made through participating banks’ payment channels.

The programs are part of efforts to widen access to formal credit, particularly for workers who need relatively small amounts of money for immediate expenses.

Members have been advised to use official application channels and review interest rates, fees, repayment schedules and other terms before taking out a loan. / KOC