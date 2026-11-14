SSS honors 33 partners in Cebu, Bohol

THE Social Security System (SSS) recognized 33 employers, local government units (LGUs), government agencies, offsite e-center operators and media organizations in Cebu and Bohol for supporting its social security programs and services.

The organizations were honored during the 2026 Regional Excellence Awards, dubbed “Araw ng Pagkilala,” held at a hotel in Cebu City on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

The awardees were grouped into five categories: outstanding employers; outstanding LGU and barangay KaSSSanga/KaltaSSS collection partners; outstanding national government agency and informal sector group partners; outstanding offsite e-center partners; and outstanding media partners.

Nationwide expansion

SSS Visayas Operations Group Senior Vice President Alberto Montalbo said the recognition program was expanded nationwide this year, replacing the previous Local Balikat ng Bayan awards, which recognized employers and partners in Cebu and Bohol.

In his opening remarks, Montalbo emphasized the role of partner organizations in promoting compliance, expanding membership coverage, facilitating contribution collections and encouraging the use of digital services.

He said the success of these partnerships should ultimately be measured by the social protection provided to Filipino workers and their families.

“As we move forward, let us continue to strengthen this partnership. Because the success of SSS is not achieved by the institution alone. Rather, it is achieved through the collective commitment of everyone who believes that every Filipino deserves meaningful, accessible, and reliable social security protection,”

Montalbo said.

Employers and local

governments

Nine companies were recognized under the outstanding employers category.

Nine LGUs and barangays also received awards, including Barangays Kalubihan and Kasambagan in Cebu City, Catarman in Liloan, and Subangdaku in Mandaue City, as well as the local governments of Antequera, Badian, Bogo City, Danao City and Naga City.

Eight government agencies and institutions were recognized, including the Department of Public Works and Highways Cebu 4th and 5th District Engineering Offices, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Cordova Public College, Bohol Island State University-Main Campus, Cebu South Medical Center, Department of Health-Central Visayas Center for Health Development and Department of Agriculture 7.

The outstanding offsite e-center partners were Stella Maris Seafarers’ Center-Cebu, Barangay Tayud in Liloan and the Municipality of Alegria.

Four media organizations also received recognition: SunStar Cebu, 91.7 Ben FM, dyMR 576 kHz Radyo Pilipinas-Cebu and The Freeman.

Also present were SSS Investments Sector Executive Vice President Ernesto Francisco Jr., SSS Visayas Central 1 Division Acting Vice President Eric Coronado, Bantayan Island Electric Cooperative Inc. General Manager Lee Rivera and 91.7 Ben FM Station Manager Louie Reyes. / DPC