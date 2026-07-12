SSS inks pact for digital microloans

THE Social Security System (SSS) has partnered with technology firm Standard Economics to develop a digital microloan facility aimed at providing members with faster and more affordable access to short-term financial assistance.

SSS president and chief executive officer (CEO) Robert Joseph de Claro and Standard Economics president and CEO Evan Stanley Jones signed a memorandum of understanding and non-disclosure agreement on July 3, 2026, to support the proposed SSS LoanLite Program.

The initiative will use Standard Economics’ Economic Superintelligence platform, which integrates artificial intelligence, digital payments, identity verification, fraud detection, underwriting and data security to speed up loan processing while strengthening risk management.

De Claro said the partnership could improve loan disbursement, lower transaction costs, expand financial inclusion and enhance security through AI-powered monitoring and blockchain technology.

Jones said the company aims to help SSS deliver financial assistance faster, safer and more efficiently, adding that the Philippines is a key market in its efforts to expand access to modern financial services and strengthen financial inclusion. / KOC