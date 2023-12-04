SSS installed 56 E-centers in Cebu, Bohol as of Oct. 31

AT LEAST 56 off-site E-centers of the Social Security System (SSS) in Cebu and Bohol are already up and operational as of Oct. 31, 2023, to help clients transact remotely with SSS.

Of the 56 E-centers, 42 are in Cebu and 14 are in Bohol.

In Cebu, five E-centers were installed in Bogo City, six in Cebu City, three in Danao City, 12 in Lapu-Lapu City, seven in Mandaue City, five in Talisay City and four in Toledo City.

The E-centers in Bohol are located in Tagbilaran City.

Sherwin Dan Solibaga II, senior member service representative/ regional communications officer-designate of SSS Mandaue Branch/ Visayas Central 1 Division, said the E-centers are a new convenient way for SSS clients to do online transactions, especially for those who are busy at work as they do not need to visit the SSS offices.

These E-centers that are installed particularly in the barangays can perform transactions such as issuance of Social Security (SS) Number, My.SSS Account Registration, Payment Reference Number (PRN) Generation, Salary Loan, Pension Loan, and ConsoLoan Application, Disbursement Account Enrollment, Benefit Claims Application, Member Data Change Request, Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) compliance, sending queries and obtaining SSS Forms.

Solibaga II said the SSS has trained barangay personnel to assist members who want to check their SSS records.

The SSS E-center sa Barangay program started in 2022.

Mitsumi

Meanwhile, on Nov. 13, 2023, SSS launched an E-center in Cebu Mitsumi Inc. (CMI), one of the biggest electronic parts manufacturing companies in the province, to bring SSS online services closer to over 18,700 employees.

“We are very thankful that SSS chose Cebu Mitsumi as one of its e-center hubs. I hope that SSS will extend more assistance to us and to our employees,” Cebu Mitsumi Inc. president Tatsuya Mori said in a statement.

CMI is the first company in Cebu with an SSS E-Center.

“This will help employees to transact remotely with SSS. All they need to do is go to the kiosk and access their My.SSS Portal to submit their loan and benefit applications and proceed with all other transactions,” said SSS president and chief executive officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet. (with PR)