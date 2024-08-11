SSS keen on relocating branches in malls

TO HELP save money from lease payments and renovation works, the Social Security System (SSS) is pushing to relocate SSS branch offices to rent-free office spaces in malls throughout the country.

In his recent visit to Cebu, SSS president and chief executive officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet visited the newly relocated SSS Mandaue Branch at Parkmall in Quano Avenue, Mandaue Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, which occupies a floor area of 700 square meters in a more accessible location.

“We want to serve you better. The primary reason why we moved the SSS Mandaue Branch is to make it more accessible to members and employers.” Macasaet said.

The SSS chief said that SSS Mandaue’s new office space is rent-free for five years, giving SSS an estimated savings of around P20.8 million in rental fees.

He added that SSS also generated an estimated savings of about P10.5 million in renovation costs because Golden Great Value Properties Inc., owner of the Parkmall shopping complex, shouldered the renovation fit-out works such as architectural, electrical, mechanical and plumbing works.

This new SSS office in Parkmall can facilitate an average of 2,000 transactions daily, not only serving members and employers from Mandaue City but also the neighboring cities and municipalities.

Macasaet said since the new SSS office is located in Parkmall’s Government Center, members can also conduct their other government transactions since other government agencies such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-Ibig Fund) are also housed in the government hub.

Meanwhile, Macasaet also visited SSS branch offices in Cebu-North Reclamation Area, Cebu and Lapu-Lapu Branch to observe the situation of transacting members and talk to them to know their concerns about SSS programs and services.

“While we already made all our core services online, we do understand that there are still members who prefer to have a face-to-face transaction with our branch personnel. This is why we continue to strive to enhance our branch offices for a better member experience,” Macasaet said. / KOC