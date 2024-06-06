SSS, MDC ink deal to extend coverage to workers’ spouses

THE Social Security System (SSS) has partnered with Makati Development Corp. (MDC) to expand social security coverage to the spouses of MDC workers.

The partnership, formalized on May 14, 2024, makes MDC the newest contributor to the Contribution Subsidy Provider Program (CSPP). This initiative allows the SSS to enter into partnership arrangements with potential contribution subsidy providers, including private and government entities, who will pay contributions on behalf of selected self-employed workers, land-based Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and voluntary members of the SSS.

Under the agreement, SSS president and chief executive officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said in a statement that MDC will pay the SSS contributions of their workers’ spouses for six months, allowing them to initiate their membership and gain social security protection.

The program will start with an initial 10 MDC workers.

Macasaet praised MDC for its commitment to extending social security coverage to the spouses of its workers.

“While we have signed numerous agreements with contribution subsidy providers, our partnership with MDC is truly exceptional. MDC showed its concern for their employees’ families by extending social security coverage to the wives of foremen and construction workers,” Macasaet said.

The agreement’s signatories included Macasaet, Social Security Commissioner Diana Pardo-Aguilar, MDC Employee Experience and Benefits manager John Paulo Curay.

The other signatories were SSS executive vice president for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire Agas, SSS senior vice president for National Capital Region Operations Group Maria Rita Aguja, MDC vice president for Corporate Resources and Services Group Ferdie Mangali, and MDC Corporate Resources and Services Group senior division head Jowel Alcasid.

According to Agas, a Contribution Subsidy Provider (CSP) could be a private or government individual or group willing to subsidize the SSS contributions of identified members.

“By participating in the CSPP, companies can demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility and employee welfare while contributing to the social security protection of Filipinos,” Agas said.

Agas said that the SSS would partner with potential CSPs who are generous enough to shoulder the total amount of contributions of their chosen SSS members for a minimum period of six consecutive months.

Agas said CSPs can register as CSPP partners through the Coverage and Collection Partner portal on the SSS website. They must execute an online certification with undertaking or a memorandum of agreement and create an online account to provide the information of their intended contribution subsidy recipients and generate the Payment Reference Number before paying the SSS contributions.

As of March 2024, the SSS had partnered with ten CSPs in the National Capital Region, benefiting 685 SSS members with a total contribution collection of P783,530, according to Aguja.

MDC is among the CSPs that have partnered with the SSS since the program was launched in 2022. / KAL