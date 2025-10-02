SSS offers calamity loans for Cebu quake victims

THE Social Security System (SSS) has opened a special calamity loan program for members affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025 as well as those hit by recent typhoons.

SSS president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph Montes De Claro said applications for the loan program begin Oct. 2 under revised guidelines that shorten activation time and lower the annual interest rate to seven percent.

Qualified members may borrow up to P20,000, with proceeds credited directly to their enrolled bank accounts once approved.

“We want to assure our members that they can rely on SSS in times of calamities. Our goal is to support their quick recovery by making loans more accessible,” De Claro said, in a statement.

To qualify, members must reside or work in an area under a State of Calamity, have at least 36 posted contributions (six within the last 12 months), and maintain good standing with no past-due loans.

Applicants must also be under 65 years old, not receiving final benefits, and have an active My.SSS online account for loan filing. Employers of wage-based members must also be updated in their contributions.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has declared a State of Calamity for all cities and municipalities in Cebu Province following a powerful earthquake that struck last Sept 30.

The SSS said its loan window also covers members affected by typhoons Mirasol, Nando and Opong, along with the enhanced southwest monsoon, which triggered flooding and crop damage in parts of Luzon and Mindanao.

Areas under calamity declarations also include Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Masbate, Aklan, and Maguindanao del Sur. (KOC)