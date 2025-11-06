SSS opens loan aid for Typhoon Tino-hit members

THE Social Security System (SSS) has opened applications for its Calamity Loan Program (CLP) to members in Cebu affected by Typhoon Tino, offering financial assistance from November 6 to December 5, 2025, as the province works to recover from widespread storm damage.

SSS president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph Montes de Claro said the program aims to provide members with quick access to emergency funds to address their most urgent needs.

“We understand how life-changing the devastation brought by Typhoon Tino is to workers and their families in Cebu. Our priority is to provide immediate, accessible support to help them get back on their feet,” De Claro said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier declared all 53 cities and municipalities in Cebu under a state of calamity after Typhoon Tino struck on November 4, affecting more than 200,000 families and 700,000 individuals, according to initial estimates.

Under the CLP, qualified members may borrow up to P20,000 at a seven percent annual interest rate, payable over 24 months.

Applications must be filed online via the My.SSS portal, with approved loans credited directly to the member’s enrolled disbursement account.

To qualify, members must:

* Live or work in an area declared under a state of calamity;

* Have at least 36 monthly contributions, with six paid within the last 12 months;

* Hold an active My.SSS online account;

* Have no past due or restructured loans;

* Not have availed of any final benefit; and

* Be under 65 years old at the time of application.

The SSS also activated a separate CLP window for members in Roxas City and Sigma, Capiz, affected by Tropical Storm Ramil, open from November 5 to December 4, 2025. (KOC)