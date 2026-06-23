SSS Pension Booster posts 6.2% return in first 5 months

THE Social Security System (SSS) said its Pension Booster Program posted an average return on investment of 6.2 percent from January to May 2026, remaining above benchmark rates despite a lower interest-rate environment.

The Pension Booster, formerly known as the Voluntary Provident Fund, is an optional retirement savings program that allows members to build additional retirement funds beyond their regular SSS contributions.

SSS said the return was lower than the 6.83 percent recorded in 2025 due to interest-rate adjustments by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. However, it continued to outperform the average 91-day Treasury bill rate of about 4.77 percent year-to-date.

Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission ex-officio chair Frederick Go said the program’s performance reflects efforts to strengthen retirement security for Filipino workers.

SSS also reported that contributions to the fund increased 21.8 percent to P699 million in 2025 from P574 million in 2024, indicating growing member confidence.

To maximize earnings, the agency waived the one-percent management fee on Pension Booster account balances from 2025 to 2028.

SSS president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph de Claro said members can now track the monthly compounding growth of their savings through their My.SSS accounts.

The Pension Booster is open to all SSS members, with contributions starting at P500 and no maximum limit. Funds are invested in government securities, corporate bonds, fixed-income instruments, equities and money market instruments, with earnings credited proportionately to members’ accounts. / KOC