SSS reserve fund on track to grow to P2 trillion by 2030

THE state-run Social Security System (SSS) is on track to grow its reserve fund to P2 trillion in three to four years, SSS president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph de Claro said Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

“I think we have that trajectory. As you know, we came from the pandemic. The exponential growth after the pandemic is big,” De Claro said in a briefing.

“But I think the road to P2 trillion is getting nearer. I think we are on track within the next three to four years to reach P2 trillion,” he added.

In 2025, SSS’ reserve fund reached P1.065 trillion, while total assets rose 22.1 percent to P1.261 trillion. Net income hit a record P142.970 billion.

“It’s clear that because of all the good performance of the SSS, it gives the SSS the capacity to give more programs that can assist our members,” Finance Secretary Frederick Go said.

Last year, SSS announced that it would implement a Pension Reform Program that features a structured, three-year pension increase for all of its pensioners.

After three years, pensions will rise about 33 percent for retirement or disability pensioners and 16 percent for death or survivor pensioners.

Microloan program

On top of this, SSS will launch a microloan program.

“The microloan is really our answer to predatory lending,” Go said.

The board-approved program offers short-term loans at eight percent annual interest and is set for rollout in the second quarter through partner banks.

“The strong performance of the SSS allows the SSS to come up with programs like this microloan,” Go said.

No contribution hike

Despite enhanced benefits, SSS said there will be no contribution hike.

“The last contribution increase was in January last year. That was the last tranche in the increase that was part of RA (Republic Act) 1119 or the revised SSS law,” De Claro said.

“So hanggang doon na lang po ‘yan. So wala sa charter ng SSS ang mag-increase ka ng contribution (That’s it. The contribution increase is not in the SSS charter),” he added. / PNA