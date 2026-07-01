SSS, Saudi OFW leaders partner to expand social security coverage

THE Social Security System (SSS) has partnered with the OFW Council of Leaders to expand social security coverage among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia, marking the agency’s first formal collaboration with a Filipino community network in the Middle East.

The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding on June 22, 2026, under which more than 100 Filipino group leaders across Saudi Arabia will help encourage migrant workers to register as SSS members and secure social protection for themselves and their families.

The initiative forms part of the SSS’s efforts to increase membership among OFWs in the Middle East, one of the largest destinations for Filipino migrant workers.

SSS vice president for Asia, Americas and Pacific Operations Division Paul Erik D. Manalo and OFW Council of Leaders director-general Mofiedah R. Daknash led the signing of the agreement.

Manalo said the partnership is a milestone for the state pension fund, noting that the OFW Council of Leaders is the first Filipino community group network in the Middle East to formally partner with the SSS in promoting its programs and services. / KOC