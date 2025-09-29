SSS unveils P40B micro-lending program with UnionBank

THE Social Security System (SSS) of the Philippines launched a new micro-lending program with Union Bank of the Philippines to expand access to affordable credit and curb reliance on informal lenders.

The program, called SSS LoanLite, offers short-term loans ranging from P5,000 to P20,000 with repayment terms of 15 to 90 days and an annual interest rate of eight percent. Applications and approvals will be fully digital, with proceeds credited directly to UnionBank accounts or MySSS Cards.

SSS president and chief executive officer (CEO) Robert Joseph Montes De Claro said the initiative aims to protect members from “loan sharks” while improving access to responsible credit. The pension fund plans to grow the LoanLite portfolio to P40 billion within two years.

UnionBank CEO Ana Aboitiz Delgado said the program underscores the lender’s role as the SSS’s first banking partner for short-term credit, calling it “a socially responsive loan designed to support members in times of financial need.”

LoanLite, set for full rollout by the end of 2025, is part of SSS’s broader digitalization and financial inclusion strategy. / KOC