St. Cecilia’s bags 1st MCCBL crown

THE St. Cecilia’s College (SCC) Maestros eked out a thrilling 80–78 victory over Talisay City College in the championship game of the newly established Metro Cebu Collegiate Basketball League (MCCBL) at the Cordova Sports Complex in Cordova, Mactan Island, last Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

With the win, Minglanilla-based St. Cecilia’s College became the inaugural MCCBL champion team.

Patrick John Dobleros was named the first Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the four-day competition, which served as a dry run for the league founded by Cordova Councilor Remar Baguio.

Before an enthusiastic crowd, both teams showcased their skills in a tightly contested game that kept fans on edge from start to finish.

In the closing minutes, the two squads traded baskets. With 2:11 remaining, Talisay City College’s Adrian Gumamong cut down the gap 76-75 with two free throws.

A layup by Joseph Alicaya Jr. off a pass from Allen Cabradilla with 40.2 seconds left pushed SCC’s lead to 78–75, prompting Talisay to immediately call a timeout.

The short break paid off as Kent Mag-aso drilled a three-pointer to tie the game at 78–78 with 26.7 seconds remaining.

However, Talisay’s hopes dimmed when Alicaya, after receiving an inbound pass from Dobleros, sank a floater with 4.1 seconds left, sealing SCC’s victory.

Talisay still had a chance to force overtime, but St. Cecilia’s tight defense forced a turnover, sparking a loud celebration from the Minglanilla supporters.

Dobleros led St. Cecilia’s with 20 points, five assists and one rebound, while Alicaya added 17 points and seven rebounds. Benedick Alforque also contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

Ruel Barliso paced Talisay City College with a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds. Kent Mag-aso and Elmar Tuburan chipped in 15 and 16 points, respectively. / JBM