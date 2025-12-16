St. Cecilia's College crowned 1st MCCBL champion

Facing intense pressure from the defenders, both teams showcased their skills and kept spectators on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

In the closing minutes, the lead changed hands repeatedly. With 2:11 remaining, SCC held a narrow 76-75 advantage after two free throws by TCC's Adrian Gumamong.

Joseph Alicaya Jr.'s layup, off a pass from Allen Cabradilla, with 40.2 seconds left extended SCC's lead to 78-75, prompting Talisay to call an immediate timeout.

The timeout paid off for Talisay, as Kent Mag-aso's three-pointer tied the game at 78-78 with 26.7 seconds remaining.

However, TCC's hopes faded when Alicaya, receiving an inbound pass from Dobleros, sank a floater with 4.1 seconds left to seal St. Cecilia's 80-78 victory.

Talisay City could have sent the game into overtime, but St. Cecilia's tight defense led to a turnover, dashing the Talisay team's hopes as the Minglanilla squad celebrated their hard-fought win.

Dobleros led St. Cecilia's with 20 points, five assists, and one rebound, while Alicaya Jr. contributed 17 points and seven rebounds. Benedick Alforque added 10 points and five rebounds.

Ruel Barliso paced Talisay with a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds. Mag-aso and Elmar Tuburan chipped in 15 and 16 points respectively. (JBM)