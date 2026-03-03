St. Joseph’s Shrine Vatican bid gets boost

THE Mandaue City Government has officially expressed its support for the bid of the National Shrine of St. Joseph to be elevated to minor basilica status.

During a meeting with church officials on Monday, March 2, 2026, Mayor Thadeo Ouano and Rep. Emmarie Ouano-Dizon pledged the government’s support, including coordination with private stakeholders to help fulfill the Vatican’s structural and beautification requirements.

Church officials, led by Msgr. Roger Fuentes, moderator of the shrine’s Team of Pastors, discussed ongoing preparations for the application to the Vatican.

If approved, the shrine will become the second basilica in Cebu, after the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City. There are at least 21 basilicas in the Philippines.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) submitted a petition to the Vatican in January 2023 to elevate the church’s status. The move is seen as both a spiritual milestone and a potential boost to Mandaue City’s tourism sector.

Rev. Fr. Ian Fel Balankig presented initial plans for structural improvements and beautification projects, which form part of the requirements for minor basilica designation. Under guidelines from the Holy See, churches seeking the title must demonstrate historical and pastoral significance, a vibrant liturgical life and suitable facilities.

Ouano-Dizon described the initiative as a significant step for the faith community, noting that the shrine has long served as a center of devotion not only for Mandaue residents but also for pilgrims from other parts of the country.

Founded as a parish in the 1950s and declared a national shrine in 2001, the National Shrine of St. Joseph is recognized as the only national shrine in the Philippines dedicated to St. Joseph, the patron saint of workers.

Other church officials present during the meeting included Fr. Alex Cola Jr., president of Caritas Cebu Inc., and Fr. Joel Oriesga, chairman of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on Catholic Education. / EHP