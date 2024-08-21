St. Luke’s treats Catantan’s injury for free

OVERSHADOWED by all the accolades and festivities for double gold medalist Carlos Yulo and bronze medalist boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas was St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City’s noble contribution to the success of Team Philippines in the recent 2024 Paris Olympics.

Renowned sports medicine expert Dr. Jose Raul Canlas and St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City worked on fencer Samantha Catantan’s ruptured left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last Friday, Aug. 16, 2024 — all for free.

“It’s an interesting story,” said Canlas, a member of the FIBA and head of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) medical committees and director of the hospital’s Institute of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. “I did the major surgery in Sam’s knees and when the administration of St. Luke’s found out that she’s an Olympian, all her hospital bills were waived.”

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino thanked St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City for its noble contribution to Philippine sports.

“Sam, just like the rest of our athletes, is a national treasure, regardless of whether she medaled in her Olympic debut or not in Paris,” said Tolentino, who also thanked Canlas, president of the National Surfing Association, for his valuable help for the Paris Olympian.

Catantan, 22, thanked St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City headed by its chief executive officer and president Dennis Serrano, Canlas, and the POC for their all-out support and prayers for a successful surgery.

“Thank you to St. Luke’s, Doc Canlas and the POC, and (Tagaytay City) Mayor Tolentino for helping me,” said Catantan from her hospital bed where her frequent visitor was Amatov Canlas, her personal coach since her University of the East days.

“The POC and Filipino athletes are very thankful to St. Luke’s and Doc Canlas for showing their generous side when our athletes need it most,” Tolentino said. “This is very beneficial to our Olympians. Free medical fees and other charges.”

Despite the bad knee, Catantan, the first Filipina fencer to qualify in the Olympics, made Philippine fencing history by hurdling the round-of-64 to advance into the second round in Paris. / Radyo Pilipinas 2 Sports