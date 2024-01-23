St. Pedro Calungsod’s 25th feast day inspires songwriting competition

IN CELEBRATION of the 25th feast day of San Pedro Calungsod, on April 2, 2024, a songwriting competition will take place.

The inaugural Pedro “KANTAgilungsod” Songwriting Competition, currently underway, pays homage to the venerated saint.

The songwriting competition, organized by the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Pedro Calungsod (CASSPC), aims to deepen devotion to San Pedro Calungsod and foster the creation of new hymns for Holy Masses.

In a statement, Fr. Jonathan Rubin, pastoral director of CASSPC, said the competition welcomes amateur and professional Filipino songwriters as it aims to extend its influence nationally and globally.

In a message to SunStar Cebu, Rubin clarified that the competition is specifically related to the shrine situated within the Archbishop’s Residence compound on D. Jakosalem St. in Cebu City, distinguishing it from the chapel near SM Seaside City Cebu at the South Road Properties.

Rubin will also serve as the overall coordinator of the songwriting competition.

Amateur and professional Filipino songwriters, as well as those outside the country, are encouraged to submit original compositions.

Collaborations between composers and lyricists are welcome, with a specific focus on capturing the life and virtues of San Pedro Calungsod.

Original composition

To maintain the integrity of the competition, submitted songs must not have been previously published, aired on any media platform, or performed publicly, including social sites like Facebook and YouTube.

Songs submitted for screening should be between three to five minutes long, accompanied solely by a guitar or piano, and provided in MP3 format.

Lyrics must be in Cebuano or Bisaya, allowing for the inclusion of a few English words or phrases, with a requirement for footnotes explaining any unusual terms or words without Bisaya translation.

The use of curse or obscene words, or anything bordering on obscenity, is strictly prohibited.

Composers have the flexibility to submit multiple entries, but only one song can progress to the finals.

Upon reaching the finals, the composer must willingly assign perpetual rights to the CASSPC for preservation, promotion and protection on their behalf.

Individuals can submit entries until Jan. 27, 2024. Entries will be evaluated based on lyrics (50 percent) and music/me­lody (50 percent). The Grand Finals is scheduled on March 13, coinciding with the opening salvo of the novena leading up to the 25th feast day of the Cebuano saint.

Prizes

The grand champion will receive P50,000, while the second and third placers will receive P30,000 and P20,000, respectively. The organizers will also give out special awards.

The Best Interpreter will receive P10,000, the same cash prize for the Best Video, and a consolation prize for non-winning entries.

San Pedro Calungsod, beatified on March 5, 2000 by Pope John Paul II, and later canonized as a saint on Oct. 12, 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, holds the esteemed distinction of being the first Cebuano saint.

As a catechist and missionary, Calungsod’s journey led him to the Marianas Islands, where he met a martyr’s fate while spreading the Christian faith. His legacy persists, inspiring and guiding the faithful.