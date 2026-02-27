Sta. Maria congratulates ex-husband Lacson on engagement

JODI Sta. Maria extended her support to newly engaged couple Iwa Moto and her ex-husband, Pampi Lacson.

On Instagram, Moto shared photos from her vacation in Japan, where Lacson proposed.

“Life has a beautiful way of unfolding. Congratulations on your engagement Madam and Pampi!” Sta. Maria wrote in the comments section.

“Rejoicing with you both! This milestone is truly significant for the whole family!” she added, joking that her outfit is already prepared.

Moto replied, “Grabe ka mag predict amor. Love you. As promised ikaw ang isa sa mga naunang nakaalam hahaha. See you pag-uwi namin.”

Sta. Maria and Lacson married in 2005 and separated in 2011. They have a 20-year-old son, Thirdy. Moto and Lacson have been together for 13 years and have two children. Despite their situation, Moto and Sta. Maria have remained friends. / TRC S