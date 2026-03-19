Sta. Rosa Community Hospital reopens in Olango with upgraded facilities

IMPROVING healthcare access for island residents, the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Barangay Talima, Olango Island, has reopened and now features upgraded, well-equipped facilities with specialized wards to provide comprehensive and accessible healthcare services.

The reopening on Thursday, March 19, 2026, features separate male and female wards, fully air-conditioned, equipped with hospital beds, and furnished with essential medical equipment.

The facility also houses a Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) ward, a general medical ward, and a pediatric ward that provides specialized treatment for gastrointestinal and respiratory conditions.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, who led the reopening, said the City Government is committed to strengthening healthcare services in Olango Island, highlighting the PhilHealth “Yakap” program, which offers free healthcare services and regular check-ups to residents.

The reopened healthcare facility has now expanded its services to include nursing care, dietary support, ultrasound diagnostics, and a fully equipped laboratory.

Hygiene and maternity kits containing soap, vitamins, alcohol, towels, and educational materials promoting proper maternal care and overall wellness were also provided to pregnant women. (DPC)