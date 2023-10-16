Stable wages ‘cause’ ripple effect

SALARIES across all industries and specializations in the Philippines remain largely stable this year, positively affecting consumer confidence and talent retention, among others, according to the online job portal JobStreet.

In its 2023 Salary Guide report, JobStreet said 97.6 percent of industries reported steady salaries, while 1.2 percent posted increases and 1.2 percent posted decreases.

A median salary is a figure that represents the middle point of all salaries within a specific career or category.

“With minimal year-on-year fluctuations, Filipino talent can predict their median salary more accurately,” the study said.

JobStreet noted that a stable wage is good news for employers as they can easily estimate the salary range they must offer to attract and retain talent. In addition, this can also help them stay competitive in the hiring market and make better hiring decisions.

Strong economic growth

A stable salary provides a worker with a sense of financial security, allowing one to make sound financial decisions. The ability to spend because of a stable salary also supports the local economy.

“The stability in median salaries highlights a consistent job market landscape for employers and professionals in the country. This stability is most likely driven by the 7.6 percent economic growth we experienced in 2022 after bouncing back from the pandemic. Companies no longer saw the need to cut down on their employees’ pay, which later on became stabilized since the Philippines’ career and economic situation was starting to normalize again,” JobStreet said in an email on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

The report analyzed median salaries that only cover full-time job employment in the Philippines posted on JobStreet and only paid in Philippine peso. All of the data were extracted from JobStreet by Seek job ads posted from April 2022 to March 2023 in comparison to those posted from April 2021 to March 2022.

Highest-paying industries

According to the report, the healthcare and information technology (IT) sectors show the most promising salary growth.

Healthcare reported the highest median salary increase in the past year at 3.8 percent, amounting to an increase of P1,254, and making it the most promising specialization for increased salaries across all positions.

The study noted that the rising demand for healthcare professionals, including nurses, alongside inflation, has contributed to this notable salary increase. From April 2022 to March 2023, their median salary rose from P32,321 to P33,575.

Meanwhile, technology is becoming increasingly important across all industries. It holds the highest median salary at P82,500. JobStreet said rank and file roles such as web programmer, IT support, and computer programmer display a promising future.

On the other hand, accounting and finance roles experienced the highest decrease in median salary at 26.7 percent, resulting in a P8,000 drop.

Moreover, a decrease in salary levels across multiple positions was seen in the building and construction specialization.

In Central Visayas, a 140 percent rise translates to a P52,500 uptick. This increase is attributed to supervisors in the consulting industry, who have witnessed the highest median salary growth within the region.

Taguig City has the highest-paid workers with a solid P45,000 median salary.

SMEs

As for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the report revealed that the computer and IT sector is the highest-paid industry, with a median salary of P55,000, followed by consultancy with P46,000. The call center/business process management industry maintains a competitive position at P45,000.

For larger corporations, the computer and IT sector continues to dominate, offering a substantial median salary of P82,500. Insurance follows suit with P72,000, and human resources secures a median salary of P65,000.

However, not all sectors have experienced growth. In SMEs, salaries have declined in the engineering specialization, especially within the supervisor job-level roles. Similarly, the manufacturing field within corporations witnessed a salary dip, particularly in supervisor roles.

Job ads

In terms of the percentage of job ads that showed pay rises, the top industries were transportation, human resources, telecommunications, marketing and advertising, and call center/business process outsourcing.

Meanwhile, the top industries that have the most pay cuts as seen in job ads were entertainment, oil and gas, consumer goods, and electrical/electronics, among others.

Job seekers reported that the absence of financial incentives, work-life balance, and retirement and insurance benefits were deal breakers in deciding whether to accept job offers.

Dannah Majarocon, managing director of JobStreet Philippines, said employers must diversify their benefits packages and other forms of compensation to attract more skilled professionals and workers.

“While salary is still a huge contributor (in motivating talent) to apply for or stay in a company, they are also enticed by other benefits that allow them to balance their job and life,” she said. (KOC)