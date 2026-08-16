Stakeholders get Aug. 24 deadline on port hike

CEBU port stakeholders have until Aug. 24, 2026, to submit their position papers on a proposed 25 percent increase in domestic cargo-handling tariffs, as the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) reviews the request before it is presented to the CPA Board.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The Port of Cebu Association of Cargo Handling Operators Inc. sought the tariff adjustment, citing rising operating costs brought by inflation, higher wages and fuel price volatility.

The proposal was discussed during a CPA public consultation on Aug. 14, where

representatives from the shipping, cargo-handling and business sectors raised questions and recommendations, including the basis for the 25 percent adjustment, the approval and implementation process, and the possibility of a staggered implementation.

The last increase in Cebu’s domestic cargo-handling tariff was in 2022, when the Cebu Port Commission approved a 20 percent hike, lower than the 25 percent initially proposed by the port authority.

The CPA said it has made no final decision on the proposed increase. It will consolidate and evaluate the position papers and feedback from

stakeholders before submitting the proposal to the CPA Board.

Business impact

The proposed increase has drawn concern from business groups over its potential impact on logistics costs and consumer prices.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said a 25 percent hike could increase logistics and distribution costs, adding to the cost of doing business and potentially pushing up consumer prices. It recommended deferring the increase pending a comprehensive review and consultation.

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) likewise called for a careful review, noting that domestic cargo handling is critical to the movement of goods in an archipelagic economy. Businesses are already facing weaker demand, higher operating costs, rising wages and elevated fuel prices, it said.

Both chambers said any adjustment should be reasonable, transparent and proportionate, with CCCI favoring a calibrated or phased approach to minimize the impact on businesses and consumers.

MCCI also urged the CPA to assess the proposal’s effects on business competitiveness, inflation and the overall cost of doing business in Cebu. / KOC