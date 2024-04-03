Stakeholders rally for safety measures, class suspension amid intense heat

STUDENTS, parents, teachers and authorities in Cebu City are joining forces to ensure the well-being of the community, with the city currently grappling with heat index reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius, a level of extreme caution.

Glonar Itol, a mother of three, underscored the importance of staying indoors and staying hydrated. She, along with other parents, supports the suspension of face-to-face classes, recognizing the varied impact of the heat on students' health.

"Okay ra man ko nga i-suspend ang klase kay depende ra man gyud pud na sa estudyante kay naa kasi mga bata sad na dili gyud maka agwanta og init kayo, labi nang naay mga sakit," she said.

Students are feeling the brunt of the scorching weather and are adhering to heat safety guidelines set by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) and the local government units (LGUs).

Rabby Mosqueda, a student at Cebu Normal University (CNU), shared his struggles with studying and coping mechanisms, saying: "Sometimes maglisod ko og study tungod sa kainit. Maglabad na akong ulo tapos maglisod na ka og concentrate sa klase. Tungod sad ani, daghan na ka og masinati na paminawon."

Lawrence Barong, also a CNU student, highlighted the importance of hydration and medical precautions due to his health condition aggravated by the heat.

"Akong ginabuhat kay magbawon ko og water wherever we go tapos dapat naay towel. Always sad ko mag take og vitamins kay naa man koy high blood at young age. Naa sad koy tambal for maintenance. Labi na prone sad karon ang mga ing ani na sakit tungod sa kainit," said Barong.

Given the severity of the heatwave, students advocate for class suspension to prioritize safety without compromising academic progress.

“Mas in favor ko nga i-suspend ang klase kay lisod na gyud ang kainit karon, dili na matabang. Bisag ipahunong lang sa ang face-to-face tanang grade level kay dili ra man low grade ang affected pati man sad ang mga college,” Mosqueda said.

Nathanael Flores, secondary school principal III of Abellana National School (ANH), implemented heat-related illness prevention strategies in their school curriculum, integrating modular learning to manage classroom congestion during extreme heat.

"Last week nakasulat ta og letter sa Schools Division Superintendent si Dr. Bongo nga naa tay regulated modular delivery of learning. Tulo ka adlaw ang mga estudyante muari sa eskwelahan para mag face-to-face classes pero naa puy duha ka adlaw nga naa ra sila sa ilang bahay. They have to work in their own pace," he said.

"Tungod sa regulated modular delivery of learning from last week, dili na kaayo congested ang mga bata sa ilang rooms," he added.

In Cebu City, school principals have the authority to declare suspension based on Department of Education guidelines, mandating closure when the heat index reaches 42 degrees Celsius or higher.

Flores advised parents not to send their children to school if they are unwell, but he stressed that as of Wednesday, the school had not reported any heat-related health issues.

He also admitted the inadequacy of their facilities and equipment to cope with the level of heat that they are experiencing inside the campus.

"Ang sa among student, I have to be very honest, public schools dili gyud ta ka afford og provide og aircon sa classrooms," he said.

“We cannot neglect that students become restless and student they are seated uncomfortably due to hot weather, that’s actually what I noticed. I would know that they are not attentive enough anymore to the lessons in front because they are not feeling well, and they feel the humidity in the classroom,” said Barry Dolloso, a teacher from Abellana National School.

As the heatwave persists, stakeholders in Cebu City are committed to mitigating heat-related risks, promoting community resilience, and monitoring the heat index closely. (Jay Adobo and Joshua Usigan, BiPSU interns)