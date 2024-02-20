Stalled truck causes 4-hour traffic jam

A TRUCK that broke down on the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) reportedly caused more than four hours of traffic jam for northbound vehicles at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday morning, Feb. 20, 2024.

In its Facebook post, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said a trailer truck carrying a 20-footer container van malfunctioned in the middle of the viaduct section of the CSCR around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

However, netizens claimed the breakdown occurred around 1 a.m. It was past 10 a.m. when the truck was towed away, improving traffic flow on the CSCR.

According to the City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority, the bumper-to-bumper traffic reached as far as Talisay City Fish Port.

The netizens lamented on SunStar Cebu’s post on Tuesday, the slow response of the CCTO to remove the truck and how unprepared and unequipped the traffic agency was to respond to this kind of situation.

Some complained that the traffic caused them to be late for their shift in the early morning.

“Grabe wala jud mo kapangita paagi makuha na ang naaberya. Kung wala mo kahimanan para makuha na, ngano dili man mo mangayo ug assistance sa Mandaue City LGU?” a netizen commented.

(Seriously, you have not found a way to address it. If you cannot handle it on your own, why not ask for assistance from the Mandaue City government?)

“Sa pila na ka higayon naay maaberya diha, palpak ra gihapon ilang traffic management,” another netizen added.

(Despite the many times a breakdown has already happened there, their traffic management is still flawed.)

Netizens suggested that the City Government prioritize the purchase of heavy-duty towing trucks that can handle heavy vehicles such as trailer trucks to avoid a similar incident.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach CCTO chief Raquel Arce for comment; however, she had yet to respond as of press time.

In an interview with dyHP on Tuesday morning, Leo Iting, one of the owners of the trucking company, expressed his apologies to motorists who were affected by the heavy traffic caused by their truck.

Iting said this was the first time that their company truck had malfunctioned in the middle of the road.

It was only 5 a.m. when he received a call from the truck driver regarding the incident. He said he immediately sent out two trucks to rescue the stran­ded vehicle.

However, he also feared the rescue vehicle might also experience traffic as they circle the Talisay City or Mambaling intersection to reach the disabled truck given that they cannot counterflow in a viaduct.

It was only past 9 a.m. when a rescue truck from the Cebu City Government arrived and towed the truck from the area.

The trucking company is based in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.