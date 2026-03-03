Cebu

Stallion to make Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee StallionPhoto from Megan Thee Stallion Instagram account
Published on

HOUSTON rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her Broadway debut in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

The production confirmed on February 26 that the Grammy-winning artist will take on the role of Zidler, the impresario of the titular nightclub.

Her limited eight-week engagement runs from March 24 to May 17 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.

The Tony Award-winning musical, based on the 2001 film, continues its run as one of Broadway’s major productions, with Stallion joining the cast for a defined period this spring. (AYP)

