Stallions captures FTW championship

THE Stallions romped to the title in the FTW Athletics Basketball Club - Season 3 after they routed the Sharks, 97-70, in the finals on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at the Visayan Glass Gym in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The Stallions held a slim 37-34 lead at halftime but began their breakaway in the third where it outhustled its foes and put up 31 points to bring a 68-52 lead to the last period. The Stallions did not let up and pummeled its opponents further with a 29-18 blast in the fourth to complete the lopsided win.

Marlou Abella led the Stallions with 29 points, four rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and was named the Finals Most Valuable

Player (MVP).

John Lariosa added 18, while James Truz filled the stat sheet up with his 12 points, nine boards, four assists, three steals and five blocked shots.

Trystan Chu was named the tournament MVP.

Khyle Ruedas had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the runner-up Sharks.

Meanwhile, the Panthers won third-place honors with a 57-46 win over the erstwhile champions Eagles. Neil Buot had 21 points to pace the Panthers.