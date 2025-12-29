Stalls razed in Barili fire; Arson eyed in Mandaue blaze

NINE firecracker stalls were razed by fire shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Sitio Estaca, Barangay Minolos, in the town of Barili, southern Cebu.

The Barili Fire Station received the alarm at 9:33 p.m. and reached the scene within five minutes. Firefighters controlled the blaze by 9:48 p.m. and declared it out at 9:59 p.m. The incident only reached the first alarm due to the quick response.

Fire Inspector Anadith Trasporte, acting municipal fire marshal, said nine out of the 15 stalls in the area were gutted because they were made of light materials.

Authorities are now searching for two unidentified individuals believed to have started the fire.

Leo Bayno, one of the affected vendors, recounted that two men bought a “triangle” at the last stall. He claimed the suspects lit the firecracker and threw it back into the display tray, causing an immediate explosion. The suspects fled on foot, abandoning their motorcycle, which was also consumed by the flames.

While fire investigators estimated the structural damage at P27,000, vendors claimed their total losses — including stocks and cash earnings — could exceed P2 million. No injuries were reported.

Trasporte reminded the public and vendors to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety protocols as New Year’s Eve approaches.

Mandaue City

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man is facing possible arson charges after allegedly setting his own house on fire in the early hours of Sunday, causing a blaze that damaged at least 20 houses in Purok 6, Barangay Cubacub, Mandaue City.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Dodong,” single.

Authorities said the suspect has not yet been arrested as he is currently confined at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for medical treatment.

According to police records, the fire broke out at around 1:20 am and was reported to authorities at 1:35 am.

Personnel from Police Station 6, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Mandaue City and barangay officials immediately responded to the incident. The fire was declared out around 2:40 am.

Police said the suspect voluntarily admitted responsibility for starting the fire and said he intended to harm himself. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The fire quickly spread to nearby houses, resulting in partial and total damage to 20 residential structures. The BFP estimated the total damage at around P250,000.

Cubacub Barangay Captain Alex Borbajo said the suspect had previously shown signs of suicidal behavior prior to the incident.

“He first tried to kill himself using a tie wire, but it did not work,” said Borbajo adding that the suspect later purchased gasoline from a nearby seller.

“He bought three bottles of gasoline. He paid for only one and asked to borrow the other two,” Borbajo said.

According to Borbajo, the suspect then poured gasoline on himself and his house before igniting it with a lighter.

The suspect allegedly admitted during police questioning that emotional distress pushed him to commit the act.

He claimed to be deeply in love with a woman for a long time but was repeatedly rejected, which may have affected his mental state.

Borbajo said the woman’s children also reported the suspect had persistently courted their mother. Despite giving money and food to the family, the woman continued to refuse his advances.

Authorities said the suspect sustained second-degree burns on his arms and ankles.

“Once he is medically cleared, he may be transferred to the detention cell of Police Station 6,” Borbajo said. / JDG, ABC