Standout athletes, teams to be feted at 40th SAC

THE cream of the crop of Cebu sports will be recognized for their astounding achievements last year in their respective sports in the 40th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards on March 8, 2026 at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center.

A total of 43 athletes and five teams from 26 different sports will be given major awards by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC).

Some of the famous names that will be receiving awards in this year’s event are nine-time PBA MVP Junemar Fajardo, World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem, pro skateboarder Margielyn Didal, three-time billiards world champion Rubilen Amit and 2024 Olympian Elreen Ando.

Joining them to receive major awards are Artjoy Torregosa (athletics), UV Green Lancers (basketball), SHS-AdC Magis Eagles (basketball), Jonathan Moses “Titing” Manalili (basketball), Cherry Ann Rondina (beach volleyball), Jay Bryan Baticuatro (boxing), Mark Ashley Fajardo (boxing), Eliche Zoe Malilay (Brazilian jiu-jitsu), Elise Xoe Malilay (Brazilian jiu-jitsu), Jerish John Velarde (chess), Rico Mascariñas (chess), Eleanor Hayco (dancesport), Lloyd Bartolini (dancesport), Franklin Ferdie Yee (duathlon), Sibil Women’s E-sports Team (E-sports), Melvin Mendoza (floorball), Angelica Bengtsson (floorball), Mallie Ramirez (football), Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants (football), Jeremy Laurence Nopre (karatedo), Alexis Nicole Villacarlos (karatedo), Felix Calipusan Jr. (karatedo), Kelly Alexandrei Trocio (karatedo), Jana Lavador (kickboxing), Christwil Villanueva (motorcycle racing), Fritz Gerald Carsola (sepak takraw), Jean Marie Sucalit (sepak takraw), Jerome Bacarisas (softball), Jasper Cabrera (softball), Ann Antolihao (softball), Miranda Renner (swimming), UC Webmasters (table tennis), Richard Gonzales (table tennis), Eljay Dan Tormis (table tennis), Aeden Roffer Poloyapoy Cereno (taekwondo), Clarissa Louise Gallego (taekwondo), Jose Martin Omayan (taekwondo), Arthur Craig “Iggy” Patino (tennis), Andrew Kim Remolino (triathlon), Raven Faith Alcoseba (triathlon), Matthew Justine Hermosa (triathlon), Jeff Leonard Hortelano (ultimate flying disc) and Raph Trinidad (wakeboarding).

The highlight of the 40th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards will be the Athlete of the Year, an award given to the best athlete last year.

Citations and special awards will also be handed out to different athletes and sports personalities. / POOLED REPORT