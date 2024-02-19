‘Star and Cloud’ honors master Hsing Yun, launches Taiwan dates

GUANG Ming College-Cebu recently held a heartfelt premiere of “Star and Cloud” on Feb. 3 and 4, 2024. The musical, a poignant portrayal of the life of Venerable Master Hsing Yun, founder of Fo Guang Shan, was presented in honor of his first memorial day.

Penned and directed by Jude Gitamondoc, inspired by Fu Zhiying’s biography “Bright Star, Luminous Cloud,” the production serves as a heartfelt expression of gratitude from the Cebuano actors, artists and musicians to Venerable Master Hsing Yun for providing them a home at Siddhartha Theatre.

Receiving glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, the musical attracted the attention of Fo Guang Shan in Taiwan. Most Venerable Hsin Bao, the head abbot, extended an invitation for the entire Cebuano cast and crew to perform the musical at the prestigious Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum in Kaohsiung on Feb. 24 and 25.

Expressing his gratitude, Jude Gitamondoc, the writer and director, said: “We are honored and thrilled to receive such a warm reception for ‘Star and Cloud’ here in Cebu. The journey of Venerable Master Hsing Yun is truly remarkable, and we are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to share it beyond our local community out into the world.”

“Star and Cloud” features Gabriel Gomez as Master Hsing Yun, Neil Jabido as Jinjue (the younger Hsing Yun), and Simon Lawas as Guoshen (the child Hsing Yun). The production involves various talents, including Ivy Gallur in production management; Lee Anthony Pada in lighting design; Paul Lambert David in stage management; Joer Gallur and Manchie Maloloy-on in choreography; Junrey Alayacyac in movement; Sean Gonzales in music arrangements; Ralph Joey Cabusas and Anjelo Calinawan in additional music arrangements; OJ Hofer in costume design; Lleana Marie Ruiz in projection design; Barret Richards in vocal training and Mysue Tantiansu in business management — all under the guidance of Venerable Chueh Lin and Venerable Yong Guang.

As “Star and Cloud” continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, it embodies the teachings of Venerable Master Hsing Yun, offering a promising future for the Cebuano artists involved in this inspiring production.