Star Circle Quest cast holds mini reunion

“SCQ mini reunion yesterday, that’s what it felt like! First, it was the birthday of @theraphaelmartinez’s children, where I got to see @mellyricks09 and @thejasonabalos,” Joross wrote in his Instagram post.

The actor also shared a photo of himself with his wife and their children during the occasion.

“After that, I dropped by Ate Elena’s birthday party, where our former handlers were also present. Kuya @apldeap was there, along with Krung @daraxxi. The last time she saw the kids was back in 2019 when we were in Korea, hahaha,” Joross added.

“Dara hasn’t changed at all. Her face hasn’t aged a bit!” Joross captioned another photo while playfully holding Sandara’s face.

The first season of Star Circle Quest premiered on ABS-CBN on March 1, 2004. Ten aspiring talents, known as questors, underwent various challenges and training sessions as part of the competition.

Hero Angeles emerged as the winner, while Sandara Park, Roxanne Guinoo, Joross Gamboa and Melissa Ricks were among the runners-up. / TRC S