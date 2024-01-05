Starbucks introduces ‘winter season’ flavors, collection

STARBUCKS is set to enchant coffee lovers across the Philippines with its carefully curated winter selection.

Its Winter Beverages offer a harmonious blend of unique and delightful flavors. From the intriguing Honey Plum Pure Matcha Latte to the rich and creamy Vienna Creamy Latte, the winter collection promises a delightful sensory experience.

The Winter Food offerings include both returning favorites and new additions. Dive into the luscious layers of its Mango Float Cake or savor the softness of the My Valentine Doughnut. For those with a penchant for guilt-free indulgence, the No Sugar Added White Belgian Chocolate and Pecan Cookie is a must-try.

Winter merchandise, blends

Starbucks unveils exclusive merchandise featuring the Guardian Dragon and Its Keeper, along with the 2024 Zodiac Collection. These captivating illustrations depict the dragon’s awakening after 12 years, ready to explore and protect the world. Additionally, the Philippine Exclusive FY24 Coffee and Tea Tumbler supports sustainability, offering 10 free Tall vouchers for coffee and tea beverages.

From the bright Meyer lemon and cocoa nibs notes of Guatemala Casi Cielo to the delightful orange blossom and macadamia nut blend of Honduras Marcala, the Winter Coffee selection captures the essence of different regions.

To commemorate the Year of the Dragon, Starbucks is also offering the Winter Starbucks Rewards Card while supplies last.