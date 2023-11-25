Starbucks PH unveils 2024 collection

MARKING over two decades of tradition, Starbucks Philippines introduced its 2024 Traditions Collection on Nov. 2, 2023. Customers can earn stickers for each purchase of a Tall, Grande or Venti handcrafted beverage, simplifying sticker tracking through the Starbucks App with an e-Promo Card. Iconic rewards can be redeemed after collecting 19 stickers.

At the heart of the collection is the 2024 Starbucks Traditions Planner with Organizer, a companion for capturing ideas and everyday connections. Paying homage to the Siren, the planner features intricate dotted details of its tail in two modern colors: Rose Gold and Abalone Gray. Measuring 9x7x1.3 inches, it includes a pen, card holders, a sticker pad and postcards.

New additions

The 2024 Starbucks Traditions Warm Gray Mug and Polka Tote Set features a tote bag with a convenient compartment snugly holding the 12 oz. mug, ensuring that coffee adventures are both fashionable and practical. The 2024 Pearl Cold Cup, adorned with a star-adorned straw stopper, adds a touch of charm to coffee runs. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this 22 oz. Cold Cup is designed for those who are always on the go. The 2024 Ebony Stainless Steel Tumbler is a sleek and minimalistic masterpiece adorned with a captivating, dotted Siren design. The 18 oz. tumbler not only boasts aesthetics but is also designed to keep your favorite Starbucks beverages warm or cooler for longer.

Musical connection

In harmony with its tradition of blending coffee and music, Starbucks Philippines collaborates with local artists to curate a coffeehouse playlist on Spotify for the holiday season. These tracks, carefully selected by DJs Nix and Rammy Bitong, transcend genres and generations, emphasizing the power of music and coffee in building human connections. Follow Starbucks Philippines on Spotify.

Collect the featured items only until Jan. 2, 2024.