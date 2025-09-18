Stars for Cebu? Michelin Guide sets October 30 unveiling

CEBU’S culinary scene will take center stage this year as it joins Manila in the country’s first-ever restaurant selection under the prestigious Michelin Guide.

The inaugural Michelin Guide Ceremony: Manila and Environs & Cebu 2026 is reportedly set for October 30, 2025 at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Newport World Resorts. The event will unveil the Philippines’ official entries to the guide, which will cover restaurants in Manila, nearby provinces, and Cebu.

Highlights include the announcement of the Bib Gourmand Selection, the awarding of the coveted Michelin Stars and the Michelin Guide Special Awards recognizing excellence in the food and hospitality industry.

The exclusive, by-invitation ceremony will gather chefs, restaurateurs, partners, media and culinary leaders from around the globe. It will also be streamed live through the Michelin Guide Asia YouTube channel.

Selections are made independently by Michelin inspectors, who evaluate based on five criteria: quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the chef’s personality expressed through the cuisine and consistency.

The Michelin Guide entered the Philippines in February this year to prepare for its 2026 edition, beginning with a list of six hotels before expanding its recommendations to 20 nationwide. (Luis A. Quibranza III)