Starstudded: List of Kiray’s wedding godparents

KIRAY Celis and her fiancé Stephan Estopia have a star-studded lineup of wedding godparents.

The couple has been hands-on in preparing for their church wedding, which will take place at a church in Manila.

According to reports, Kiray chose several personalities from show business as godparents. Among them are Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, Vice Ganda, Ai-Ai delas Alas and Eugene Domingo.

Also said to be part of the list are Maricel Soriano, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion.

Kiray admitted that weddings can be expensive. She shared that her fiancé initially set a budget of P500,000, but it eventually increased. Fortunately, many have offered to help them reduce costs. (HBL)