Start of Super Health Center project eyed at yearend

THE Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO) hopes to begin construction of the Super Health Center in Barangay Centro by the end of 2024 amid delays in the bidding process.

Dr. Debra Catulong, head of MCHO, told reporters on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, that the project, a collaboration between the Mandaue City Government and the Department of Health (DOH), aims to provide better healthcare services for residents.

“The bidding process is still ongoing, which has caused delays, but we are pushing to start construction this year,” she said, expressing concern that any further delay could impact the center’s opening, initially targeted for 2025.

The project, which will rise at the back of the existing city health, will be implemented in phases.

The DOH allocated P11.5 million for the project; however, Catulong said the budget might fall short of the amount needed to complete the three-story facility.

“(Dismissed) Mayor Jonas Cortes agreed to match the DOH’s funding to help ensure the project’s completion. We are also waiting for the City Engineering Office to finalize the building plans so the City can assess its total contribution,” she said. Catulong stressed that the project aims to reduce residents’ need to travel to neighboring cities, such as Cebu City, for advanced medical care.

The new Super Health Center will offer a wider range of services compared to regular health centers.

Catulong said the ground floor will serve as a birthing center, while the second floor will house clinics for pediatrics and sexually transmitted diseases. The third floor will focus on data management and other specialized medical services.

Mandaue City plans to build one Super Health Center in each of its five clusters to improve access to healthcare across its 27 barangays:

• Kabukiran Cluster – Barangays Basak, Pagsabungan, Casili, Tawason, Jagobiao, Cubacub, and Canduman.

• Butuanon Cluster – Barangays Casuntingan, Maguikay, Cabancalan, Tingub, and Tabok.

• Kadagatan Cluster – Barangays Looc, Paknaan, Labogon, Umapad, and Opao.

• Mahiga Cluster – Barangays Tipolo, Bakilid, Subangdaku, and Banilad.

• Centro Cluster – Barangays Cambaro, Mantuyong, Ibabao-Estancia, Alang-Alang, and Centro.

Each center will be managed by local healthcare professionals and will offer outpatient care, birthing services, isolation units, and diagnostic tools like X-rays and ultrasounds. Specialized services — including eye and ENT consultations as well as physical therapy and telemedicine — will also be available.

To further improve healthcare accessibility, the City also plans to deploy a mobile medical van equipped with X-ray and ECG machines to offer services in remote areas.

Currently, the MCHO provides basic medical services such as laboratory tests, dengue and rabies screenings, free vaccinations and HIV testing.

Catulong said the Super Health Centers will be fully equipped with advanced facilities to meet the growing healthcare needs of Mandaue’s population.

All laboratory and medical equipment will be provided by the DOH, according to Catulong. / CAV