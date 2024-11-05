Startup accelerator marks 2 years of hosting Cebu mixer

CEBU-BASED startup accelerator DOHE Philippines hosted its 25th All Aboard! Startup Cebu Mixer on Oct. 16, 2024, officially marking two years of hosting the monthly gathering of local startup enthusiasts.

The All Aboard! Startup Cebu Mixer, a DOHE Philippines initiative, has been held on the third Wednesday of every month (except December) since July 2022. Held in varying locations around Cebu City, it is a casual networking event dedicated to promoting startup awareness and strengthening the local startup ecosystem. The mixer often features guest speakers from key industries, panel discussions and local startup showcases. Registration is free and open to the public.

The 25th All Aboard! mixer was held at enspace Cebu (Business Park), a co-working space at the Latitude Corporate Center across Ayala Center Cebu. The keynote speakers were Heiko Nitsche, vice president and co-founder of Medical Tourism and Wellness Travel (MTWT) Cebu, and Jon Kenneth Gotiong, co-founder and chief operating officer of Flying Tigers Express. Both speakers shared industry insights on how they achieved product-market fit.

Nitsche, who also founded Mercedes-Benz Group Services Philippines, established MTWT Cebu in 2023. Flying Tigers Express is a Cebu-based logistics startup aiming to become the country’s fastest air express courier service company with its same-day and next-day door-to-door deliveries.

Additionally, Paul Michael Briones, country director of Kilsa Global, shared the outcomes of six Filipino startups’ participation at the South Summit in Suwon, South Korea on Sept. 25 to 27. The South Summit is a global platform for startup entrepreneurs and investors, focusing on areas like deep tech and AI. Kilsa, a Singapore-based overseas expansion platform, sponsored the Philippine delegation to the summit. The local startups’ attendance resulted in them signing several valuable partnerships with international stakeholders. These startups included Xeleqt.ai, Zplatz, Mata Technologies, Farmtri, Prezenter (all from Cebu) and Manila-based Betterteem.

DOHE Philippines vice president Walter Cang stated: “As we march forward into our third year, we are happy to note the progress we have made in finding partners who march in step with us. We are encouraged by the opportunities to collaborate and the willingness of everyone to leverage each other’s strengths. We know we are making headway and creating an impact in the startup ecosystem in Cebu. But we still have a long way to go. There are still many hurdles we need to overcome and most of all, we also know we cannot do it on our own. That is why we value the presence of so many people who take part in our All Aboard! monthly mixer. We are not stopping anytime soon, and we hope our community will always be there to support us.”

The All Aboard! Startup Cebu Mixer regularly attracts both startup and non-startup entrepreneurs, IT professionals, investors, government representatives, academics and other members of the private sector and civil society. Light snacks and refreshments are provided at every event.

For more information, DOHE Philippines can be reached at mixer@allaboardstartups.com, on their LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram pages (all “DOHE Philippines”), or by telephone at (032) 436-1142. / PR