Startups growing pains: Lack of investors, good idea

CEBU’S startup community faces significant challenges, including a shortage of interest from local investors in emerging startups and a lack of investable ventures, both of which hinder the startup ecosystem’s growth and development.

Frederick Amores, regional director of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)-Central Visayas said many local investors tend to be conservative and prefer established, low-risk investments like real estate or traditional businesses.

He said there’s still limited understanding of the tech ecosystem, especially among traditional business owners. He said startups often involve innovative, disruptive technologies that may be difficult for traditional investors to fully understand. This lack of familiarity with tech business models, including their scalability and long-term profitability, can make investors hesitant.

“Startups by nature are a bit abstract, unlike other types of investments. Say, for example, a factory. It’s understandable that you would need a lot to build a factory. But for startups, sometimes they’re in the cloud. So, questions like ‘What am I investing?’ arise,” said Amores.

However, the DICT 7 chief emphasized that there is substantial funding available in Cebu for startups, but greater awareness is needed to access it.

“We just need to connect with these people. But we still need to raise awareness about what startups are and also make our startups investable,” he said.

Amores pointed out that while venture capitalists (VCs) like Gobi are already present in Cebu, the key challenge lies in developing startups that are truly investment-worthy.

“Before we can attract a wave of VCs to flood Cebu, we must first focus on cultivating high-potential startups that merit their attention and funding,” he said.

‘Investable idea’

Joy Garingo, general manager of The Company Cebu, echoes Amores’ sentiment, emphasizing that even IT students should start cultivating their own ‘investable idea.’

“It has to be a good idea, a good business case. It has to have a good pathway to scale up then there would be more investments and VCs that would come in. These good ideas would compel them to come, otherwise, they would lose those big ideas,” she said.

To do this, Garingo said more opportunities should be available and accessible to talented people such as hackathons, among other activities.

“There should also be more opportunities where they are given seed money so that for six months they can afford not to go to work and focus on developing their good idea,” she said.

“If we want funding and investments, then we should create value first,” she added.

Despite these challenges, Garingo said startups in Cebu have grown to at least 150.

Based on DICT 7’s periodic mapping, the region’s startup growth is rated at level 3 on a scale of one to five, according to Amores. This indicates that the region has yet to fully harness its potential. Amores said more should be done to bring Cebu’s startup scene to the next level.

“We want to develop our local investors and the good thing is that we have a very booming startup community here,” he said.

Amores encouraged the business community to participate in activities geared toward the startup ecosystem to better understand its value and how it can generate more economic opportunities for Cebu. The DICT 7 has also teamed up with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry to raise awareness about tech startups.

The Philippines ranked 59th in the latest Global Startup Ecosystem Index Report and 13th in the Asia-Pacific. Cebu City, in particular, ranked 449 globally while Manila secured the 100th spot.

GOAB in JPark

Meanwhile, over 400 participants are expected to attend this year’s run of Geek On A Beach (GOAB), a tech startup international conference slated on Nov. 13 to 15, 2024 in Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Cebu in Mactan.

GOAB co-founder and Symph chief executive officer and founder Dave Overton said GOAB focuses on discussions around tech innovation, entrepreneurship, digital trends and networking opportunities, all set against the backdrop of a beach destination, creating a relaxed and collaborative environment for participants.

GOAB co-founder Tina Amper said that Cebu’s strategic position in Central Visayas, which historically made it a hub for trade, has enabled it to become a gathering place for startup enablers from various regions.

In 2024, Cebu City advanced one rank to 10th place in Southeast Asia. Based on the global innovation research platform StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index, it maintained its position as the second leading startup ecosystem in the country.

Jojo Flores, GOAB founding advisor and Plug and Play Tech Center Philippines co-founder, said events like GOAB help boost the vibrant local startup scene, which has featured several networking events, educational workshops, mentorship programs and collaborative projects over the years.

Amper and Flores said the return of GOAB to Cebu after a decade solidifies the province’s status as a rising tech hub and investment destination in Asia.

“We enjoin all interested geeks and budding entrepreneurs to join GOAB, where startups are celebrated, founders get funded, co-founders are found, geeks are hired, companies find talent, friends are discovered, partners are established, deals are secured, creativity is unlocked, connections are forged, the community is strengthened, support is offered and the inspiration is endless,” said Amper. / KOC