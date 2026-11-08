State bank funds tree-planting project in Tarlac

STATE-OWNED Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has formalized a P5.39 million assistance under its corporate social responsibility program for the environment to the Provincial Government of Tarlac to jumpstart reforestation activities in San Jose and mitigate flooding risks, a top official said.

DBP president and chief executive officer Michael O. de Jesus said the bank’s assistance under its DBP Forest Program (DFP) enables the local government to plant 22,440 native and fruit-bearing trees in at least 100 hectares of open and degraded grass and forest lands.

“This collaboration with the Tarlac Provincial Government is a manifestation of the tangible efforts of the bank to promote initiatives that will protect the environment, prevent soil erosion, conserve water and provide habitat to wildlife while generating income opportunities for our countrymen,” de Jesus said.

Economic support

DBP is the 10th largest bank in the country. It provides credit support to four priority sectors of the economy: infrastructure and logistics; micro, small and medium enterprises; the environment; and social services and community development.

Tarlac is a first-class landlocked province in Central Luzon with a population of more than 1.5 million people. The town of San Jose is the largest municipality in the province in terms of land area.

Forest program

De Jesus said the DFP is a flagship corporate social responsibility program established in 2005. It is designed to protect the country’s critical forest areas, watersheds, and coastal areas, and provide income-generating opportunities for its host communities.

As of end-September 2026, DBP released P124.98 million covering 57 projects, with 6.74 million seedlings planted in 6,545 hectares in various provinces nationwide.

De Jesus said the project involves planting native and fruit-bearing trees, such as narra, palosapis, Benguet pine, lauan, tamarind and duhat.

“This initiative would not only help create a more resilient ecosystem that reduces flood risks in the province but also open up livelihood opportunities for around 100 upland residents of San Jose by providing agricultural resources to support their production, cultivation, and establishment of small-scale plant nurseries,” he said.

The official further said DBP aims to build collaborations with institutions and organizations to preserve the country’s biodiversity and support the Marcos administration’s goal of mitigating the effects of climate change.

“The Bank shall continue to uphold and strengthen programs for the environment for the sake of present and future generations of Filipinos,” de Jesus said. / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES