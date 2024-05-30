State of calamity: DTI implements price freeze on basic goods in Cebu

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) imposes a price freeze on basic commodities in the entire Cebu in response to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia's announcement last May 17, 2024, placing the province in a state of calamity due to the El Niño phenomenon.

The government agency ordered business owners to abide by their directive and refrain from raising the cost of their goods for 60 days to lessen the suffering of the Cebuanos who were impacted by the drought.

Violators risk a fine of up to P1 million and a maximum 10-year jail sentence.

According to the DTI’s price list, a pack of milk costs P42 to P64.75; a can of sardines costs P19.50 to P20.50; instant noodles cost P7.25 to P9.20; coffee costs P6.50 to P40; bottled water costs P6 to P90 depending on size; and laundry soap bars cost P17 to P25.

Customers are advised by DTI to report to their office stores that do not follow their directive by contacting (032) 253-2631 or 255-7082 local 301. (ANV, TPT)