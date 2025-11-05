State of calamity to be declared in Mandaue

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced that the City Government will declare a state of calamity on Thursday, November 6, 2025, following the massive destruction left by Typhoon Tino.

The declaration will enable the local government to immediately access and utilize its Quick Response Fund (QRF) to purchase essential supplies, food, and other provisions for thousands of affected residents.

Ouano said that an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 houses were destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, while around 28,000 individuals, equivalent to 3,000 to 4,000 families, were directly affected and forced to evacuate.

“Many of our barangays were severely affected, and while we do not yet have the exact figures, we estimate around 1,000 to 1,500 households have been washed out,” Ouano said.

“On the day the typhoon struck, about 28,000 individuals were affected, including 4,000 families,” he added.

The mayor stressed that the City’s top priority is to ensure that all evacuees have access to food, clean water, and safe shelter.

Most evacuees are currently staying in public schools that have been converted into temporary evacuation centers.

“Our number one priority right now is to make sure that those staying in evacuation centers have something to eat, clean water to drink, and a place to sleep,” Ouano said. “That’s the immediate concern of the city.”

He also acknowledged the challenges faced by the city in responding to the disaster, particularly the difficulty in sourcing food supplies due to limited inventory from suppliers immediately after the typhoon.

“It was a real challenge for us that day because ready-to-eat meals were the only option. We tried calling several suppliers, but most couldn’t immediately provide supplies because their stocks were limited. So we reached out to different bakeries; San Jose Bakeshop and LA Fortuna were among those who helped us by sending bread. We just wanted to make sure that everyone had something to eat,” the mayor shared.

Once the state of calamity is officially declared, the City Council will authorize the release of the QRF, allowing the City to purchase more relief goods and materials needed for recovery.

“We’re only waiting for the report from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO), which will serve as the basis for the City Council to declare the state of calamity,” Ouano said.

“Once approved, we can immediately release the Quick Response Fund and buy the needed provisions for our affected barangays,” he added.

The City Government has also committed to provide cash assistance to affected households, P10,000 for those whose homes were completely washed out and P5,000 for those with partially damaged houses.

The City is also coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which has pledged to send 10,000 food packs for affected residents.

However, Ouano admitted that these supplies will still not be enough to cover all the affected families.

“We are hoping that the national government can also provide additional assistance,” he said. “We’ve already coordinated with the DSWD, and they’ve promised to send 10,000 food packs. But that still won’t be enough for everyone.”

Ouano appealed to barangay officials to help in gathering accurate data on the total number of affected individuals and the extent of property damage to ensure that relief and assistance are distributed fairly and efficiently.

“We asked for help from our barangays to get the exact figures. Our personnel from CSWS and MCDRRMO are doing their best even though many of them haven’t had proper rest or meals since the disaster,” he said.

“We’re all working together to prioritize those who need help the most,” he added.

The mayor also noted that while the city has equipment for clearing and relief operations, the flooded roads continue to pose a significant challenge in transporting supplies and reaching some communities.

“We have equipment, but there are still areas we can’t reach because of flooding. That’s one of our biggest concerns right now,” he said.

As the city awaits the official declaration of the state of calamity, Ouano assured residents that the local government is working tirelessly to provide immediate aid and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

“We just have to work together. The most important thing right now is that everyone in the evacuation centers has food, water, and shelter. That’s our main concern,” he said. (ABC)