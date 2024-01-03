State university professor faces harassment complaint

A complaint was filed by the parents, teachers, and alumni of state university against a professor who was accused of sexually harassing the students.

A letter of complaint alleging that university lecturer Eugene Ermac had made sexual advances toward the male students was sent on December 29, 2023, to the president and several members of the board of regents of Cebu Technological University (CTU).

"Eugene Ermac, a professor of the university, in particular, his advances towards male students and job-order workers within the institution," according to the letter.

The complainants were convinced that Ermac must be investigated after he was discovered by two former university deans sleeping in a classroom next to a male student, who was partially naked.

"Their firsthand observation exposed Ermac's inappropriate conduct as a public servant, causing discomfort," according to the letter.

The complainants also expressed concern about biases that may exist when those accused are allies of the current administration.

"There appears to be a pattern of overlooking and concealing cases of sexual harassment or molestation in our university, resulting in offenders evading consequences," written in the letter. (RJM)