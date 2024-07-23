Staying healthy this rainy season

No one is completely immune to the flu, a highly contagious viral infection that can affect people of all ages. With the rainy season upon us, it’s important to take extra care to protect ourselves against the flu and other illnesses that tend to arise during wet weather.
In a public briefing on May 22, 2024, Department of Health spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo warned the public against diseases that spread during the rainy season.
Domingo noted that water and food-borne diseases, such as food poisoning, can occur when a person consumes contaminated water, leading to gastroenteritis. “If we are not sure about the water that we are about to drink, we can boil it for two minutes. When the bubbles start to appear when the water is boiling, let’s wait for two minutes, let it cool down, and then drink it,” Domingo said.
Based on insights from the World Health Organization (WHO), this article highlights key health concerns identified by the Department of Health that require vigilance this season.
Dengue
Dengue is a virus spread by mosquitoes that can cause flu-like symptoms and, in severe cases, lead to serious complications. WHO reports that dengue cases have been on the rise globally, affecting about half of the world’s population.
“Most people who get dengue will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash,” stated WHO in an April 2024 article.
To prevent dengue, clear out any standing water around your home where mosquitoes breed. Use mosquito repellent, nets, and wear long sleeves and pants to avoid bites.
Cholera
Cholera is a type of severe diarrhea caused by drinking water or eating food contaminated with the Vibrio cholerae bacteria. It’s still a big concern worldwide, especially in places where sanitation is poor. WHO estimates there are millions of cases of cholera each year, leading to thousands of deaths.
“Cholera transmission is closely linked to inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities. Typical at-risk areas include peri-urban slums, as well as camps for internally displaced persons or refugees,” stated WHO in a December 2023 article.
To stay safe, wash your hands with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom and before eating. Monitor water quality and sewage systems in your community to prevent contamination.
Leptospirosis
Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection spread by animals, particularly rats. It can cause a range of symptoms, like fever and muscle pain and sometimes more serious issues if not treated early. This disease is common in warm tropical climates.
“Humans usually acquire leptospirosis through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or a urine-contaminated environment. Human-to-human transmission occurs only very rarely,” stated an article published on the Pan American Health Organization (Paho) website. Paho is the specialized international health agency for the Americas established by WHO.
To lower your risk, avoid wading through floodwaters and wear protective gear if you have to. Keep your surroundings clean to reduce rat populations and seek medical help right away if you experience symptoms like a high fever or severe headache.
Influenza
In an Oct. 3, 2023 fact sheet published on the official website of the World Health Organization (WHO), it described influenza as a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, affecting the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.
Getting an annual flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent influenza and reduce its severity if you do get sick. Regularly washing your hands with soap and water helps eliminate germs that can cause flu. Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze prevents the spread of flu viruses. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
“Influenza spreads easily between people when they cough or sneeze. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease,” WHO stated.