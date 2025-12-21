Staying healthy through a diabetes-friendly Christmas

The holiday season in the Philippines — from Christmas to New Year — is traditionally marked by family gatherings, shared meals and long-standing food traditions. For people living with diabetes, the season can bring added challenges, but it can also be a time to practice balance and mindful choices without missing out on the celebration.

With routines often disrupted during the holidays, health experts note that staying aware of food choices, activity levels and blood sugar management becomes more important. Small adjustments, when done consistently, can help people enjoy the festivities while keeping their health in check.

Here are some practical ways to approach the holidays more mindfully:

Make thoughtful food swaps

Holiday favorites do not always have to be avoided entirely. Simple modifications can help reduce their impact on blood sugar levels.

Consider alternatives to white rice

Brown rice has a lower glycemic index and retains more nutrients than white rice. Cauliflower rice is another option, offering fewer carbohydrates and calories.

Choose grilled dishes over fried food

Fried items tend to be higher in unhealthy fats, while grilling generally uses less oil and preserves more of a dish’s natural flavors.

Use leaner cuts of meat for traditional dishes

Chicken breast or lean pork cuts can be used in classics such as adobo or menudo, helping reduce fat content without drastically changing taste.

Add more vegetables to familiar meals

Vegetables like carrots, squash, bell peppers, cabbage or okra can be mixed into pancit, lumpia and stews. These add texture and fiber, which can help support more stable blood sugar levels.

Opt for fruit instead of sugary desserts

Fruits provide natural sweetness along with fiber, which aids digestion and helps slow the rise of blood sugar.

Aim for balance on the plate

Many nutritionists recommend a plate method that includes:

Half the plate filled with non-starchy vegetables

One-quarter with lean protein

One-quarter with complex carbohydrates

This approach helps manage portions while still allowing variety.

Avoid skipping meals

Busy schedules and long celebrations can lead some people to miss meals, which may cause blood sugar fluctuations later in the day. Maintaining regular eating times, even with smaller portions, can help avoid sudden spikes or drops.

Keep moving

Physical activity remains one of the most effective ways to support blood sugar control. During the holidays, this does not have to mean formal exercise. Walking with family, dancing at home, or staying active while cooking and preparing for gatherings all contribute to better glucose regulation.

Monitor consistently

While daily routines may change, regular glucose monitoring remains important. Tracking how the body responds to different foods and activities can help guide better decisions throughout the season.

“Living well with diabetes starts with everyday choices — choosing nourishing food, staying active and being mindful of glucose levels,” said Dr. Gamaliel Tayao, a medical affairs specialist. “These habits help people with diabetes enjoy the holidays while protecting their long-term health.”

As with many aspects of the season, moderation and awareness allow celebration and well-being to coexist — proving that even during the busiest time of the year, health does not have to take a back seat. / PR