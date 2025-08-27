Cebu

STC Homecoming: Diamonds are forever

The Scene
FUN. A souvenir shot at Inday Gaona’s home on Jubilee night. Seated (from left): Connie Vasquez, Elvira Mayol, Binggay de Veyra-Montilla, Inday V. Gaona, Zenda Garcia-Lat, Macrina Ramos and Herminia Alinsug. Standing: Imelda Paras, Evelyn Sanchez, Juanita Abrajano-Climaco, Carmencita Raffinan, Evelina Neri-Coronel and Sofia Aliño. Not in photo: Riza Migallos-Olbes and Bingbin Lucero.
Gosh! It was by sheer chance that STC High School Class 1965 learned they were this year’s Diamond Jubilarians when class representative, US-based Dr. Zenda Garcia-Lat, arrived in Cebu last March.

BOW. The Diamond Girls take a bow after their “Bus Stop” dance number, met with warm applause.
As this was to be their last reunion as a class at STC, Zenda quickly contacted classmates both here and abroad, announcing, “Please be there, they might think we have all retired… or worse!”

With that jolt, the seniors packed their bags and returned to their alma mater. A record thirteen danced to their theme, “Bus Stop” by The Hollies. The participants were from the USA — Dr. Zenda Garcia-Lat, Inday Villa-Gaona, Juanita Abrajano-Climaco, Evelyn Sanchez, and Bingbing Lucero; and from the country — Macrina Ramos, Evelina Neri-Coronel, Binggay de Veyra-Montilla, Elvira Mayol, Carmencita Raffinan, Sofia Alino, Connie Vasquez, and Herminia Alinsug.

MEAL. A sumptuous dinner at Inday’s home after the homecoming, with Inday as the ever-gracious hostess.
In the audience, unable to join the dance, were US-based Imelda Paras and Riza Migallos-Olbes.

A rousing applause greeted the Diamond presentation, prompting the younger ones to remark: “When we reach our Diamond year, we want to be just like you.” That compliment alone made the Jubilarians’ day.

SMILES. Dr. Edgar Tan with patient Riza, now well and glowing after treatment, with her husband Buddy.
CHILL. Dinner after practice at Inday’s home with her family.
There’s more. After the main event, Dr. Zenda invited her classmates to a day trip in Barili at her brother’s beach house. Not everyone could join, though, as some were already set to fly home, still giddy from an unforgettable weekend.

Meanwhile, a more sobering side story unfolded. Classmates noticed that when Riza Migallos-Olbes arrived from the US with her husband Buddy, she looked visibly weak, which explained why she was unable to dance. Buddy contacted Dr. Zenda, who in turn requested help from cardiologist friend Dr. Edgar Tan. After several tests, Riza’s irregular heartbeat condition surfaced. A pacemaker was installed, and happily, she regained her strength and healthy color. Dr. Tan instructed her to complete recovery before flying back home.

All were relieved for this providential intervention, and for Riza, it was truly an unforgettable homecoming. Yes, unforgettable and forever too — just like diamonds.

Congratulations, Diamond Girls!

