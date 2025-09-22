STC nips La Salle for U13 crown

ST. THERESA’S College (STC) led the cast of age group champions in the Guardian Striker Football Cup on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at the Adventist Academy Cebu football field in Bulacao, Talisay City.

The young footballers from STC pulled off a nail-biting win over De La Salle Cebu, 2-1, in a penalty shootout to capture the Boys 13 title.

Don Bosco finished third in said division, while STC striker Joaquim Abayon was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Don Bosco, meanwhile, struck gold in the Players 7 division, also needing a shootout to subdue La Salle, 2-1. Ateneo de Cebu-A completed the podium in third place, with Jigger Quismundo II taking MVP honors.

In the Players 11 bracket, Legacy Football Club eked out a 1-0 victory over STC to claim the championship. Corona Del Mar secured third place, while Septhamas Paloma emerged as MVP.

The Players 9 crown went to Don Bosco-Liloan, which beat Real Carcaranon, 3-1. Don Bosco-B settled for third. Renz Reuyan of Don Bosco-Liloan earned the MVP award.

Finally, Cebu Football Club (CFC) Academy bagged the Players 6 title, overcoming Sugbu Calidad, 2-1, in yet another shootout. Legacy FC placed third, with Kiah Rongcales repeating as MVP after his standout performance in the recent Cebu Youth Football Cup. / VIA RICO RAMIREZ