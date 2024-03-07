Steady Santa Fe sweeps v'ball titles

THE Santa Fe boys and girls elementary volleyball teams showed they are a class above the rest as they swept the crowns in the Provincial Meet in the City of Naga.

The girls team routed Liloan, 25-10, 25-20, in the semifinals before beating Dalaguete, 25-20, 25-17, to seal its spot in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association in May.

The boys team was equally dominant, and also swept its semifinals and final matches; first to fall was Moalboal, 25-8, 25-10, before it sealed a gold medal with a 25-22, 25-16 win over Balamban in the finals.

The girls team, led by trainer Filomeno Giducos and coaches Lilian S. Illut and Michael Vier E. Ilustrisimo, also won three individual awards with Nathania Danelle Pepito bringing home the Best Attacker and MVP awards and Via P. Illustrisimo bagging the Best Setter Plum.

The rest of the team members are Erelah Margarette M. Espinosa, Jhezia P. Giducos, Althea Mae E. Layao, Ericka J. Silvano, Ayesha Faye P. Illut, Eunice Olivette M. Espinosa, Kiesha Hilary Illut, Jenrose I. Batolbatol, Mary Xhantalmaine L. Estorgio, and Julian Frances Kate E. Tabuno.

“The team never slowed down even when they were ahead. They received the ball well and made their serves count and they also kept on communicating during the games,” said coach Illut.

On the other hand, its boys team had three players winning five individual awards, led by Aizer Pacinio winning the MVP, Best Middle Blocker, and Best Spiker awards.

Charles Andrei Illut got the Best Setter title, while Jayvant Mortreid T. Repaso won the Best Libero crown.

The other members of the squad are Liam T. Quinatadcan, William Theodore P. Ellovido, Dustin Klaus Boaquina, Vhurt Chrysander V. Ilustrisimo, Junn Dereck P. Batiancila, Jayvant Mortreid T. Repaso, Dane Hanrhenz S. Sinag, Chris Ivan P. Espinosa Jr., Charles Andrei C. Illut, Niño Clark B. Pepito, and Orlind Louije D. Pacinio.

The team is mentored by Abegail Mae R. Adlaon and Nino Chris Zaspa.

Aside from volleyball, Santa Fe also struck it big in track and field, winning three golds, 11 silvers and two bronze medals.

Mariel Collarin led the charge with two gold medals in the triple jump and 800-meter run, while Heart Monterde (1,500m run) and Vergil Ejada (triple jump) had one each.

The silver medalists are Cyril Judaya (400m hurdles), Nego G. Esgana (2000m walkathon, Shahanie Lynn Alis (200m run) John Micahel Viojan (1500m run), Gian M. Batiancalla (long jump, John Michael Viojan (800m run), and Nestor Illustrisimo II (discus throw).

On the other hand, Santa Fe also got bronze medals from Marnel Dangataw (javelin throw), Kian Ilustrisimo (1500m), and Monterde (800m). / ML