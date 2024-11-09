Steel structures slated for removal

Steel structures in the middle of Osmeña Blvd., Cebu City in front of the Cebu Capitol building will be removed and reserved for Package 2 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

Norvin Imbong, CBRT project manager, told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, that the steel structures will be stored at the Fuente station in the meantime.

Imbong said he has yet to request permission from Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to store the steel structures at the South Road Properties.

If granted, he said he would look for a space to store the structures.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Garcia, but the latter had not answered calls and messages as of the press deadline.

According to the Cebu Provincial Government on Friday, Nov. 8, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) committed to clearing out these steel structures used as foundation for the leaf-inspired roof of the two bus stations currently constructed in front of the Capitol building to avoid prolonging the inconvenience and safety of motorists and pedestrians.

“We will be removing the posts already, either this afternoon or tomorrow,” DOTr Program Manager Benedicto Guia Jr. told Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia in a meeting at the Capitol on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by World Bank (WB) senior operations officer Monica Sawyer, WB transport specialist John Richardson, WB operations manager Dandan Chen, WB senior procurement specialist Dominic Aumentado and DOTr Assistant Secretary James Andres Melad.

The WB was the financier of the loan secured by the National Government as additional funding for the construction of the CBRT project.

On Friday morning, WB representatives met with Mayor Garcia at the City Hall to discuss the latest development of the CBRT project.

On July 2, Governor Garcia told the CBRT proponent to remove the steel structures and other construction materials left on the road, citing safety hazards and obstructing the road to the riding motorist.

Earlier, the governor issued a cease and desist order against the CBRT Phase 1 contractor in the construction of the two bus stations in front of the Capitol as it potentially violated the cultural and heritage integrity of the Capitol, whose infrastructure enjoyed protection under the law.

The WB representatives supported the governor’s position.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Cebu City Council urged the CBRT proponent to expedite the redesigning of the bus stations along Osmeña Blvd. in front of the Capitol building, not only it will fast track the completion of the project but determine its success. / JPS, EHP