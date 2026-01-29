Stephen Curry produces animated sports film

Four-time NBA champion and producer Stephen Curry is involved in the animated film “GOAT,” which centers on an underdog athlete in a fictional professional sport.

“GOAT” is an animated film from Sony Pictures Animation. The story follows Will, a small goat voiced by Caleb McLaughlin, who gets an opportunity to play professional roarball. The sport is portrayed as physically demanding and dominated by larger animals, creating obstacles for smaller competitors like Will.

The film presents roarball as a sport shaped by different natural environments, including jungles and tundras. According to producer Michelle Raimo Kouyate, the game allows animals to use physical traits such as paws, tails, horns, wings, and other attributes.

Stephen Curry, who is credited as a producer, said he relates to the story. “I relate to the entire story of ‘GOAT,’” Curry said. “My journey resembles Will’s — being overlooked, underrated — but finding your self-confidence through it all. It’s about the power of the team: No matter what walk of life, you can’t do anything great without the people around you. It’s cool to bring that into ‘GOAT,’ knowing how relatable it is — not just to my story, but to everybody.”

Curry said the film incorporates elements from sports culture into animation. “We included the accessories, the clothes, a dope soundtrack – the cultural references that everybody can laugh at and appreciate,” he said. “This is a timeless story – if you watch it 20 years from now, you’ll go back to a moment in time. We’re super excited to have those relatable references throughout the entire movie.”

Caleb McLaughlin, who voices Will, said the story reflects common experiences. “I think underdog stories hit people because we’ve all felt like underdogs at some point,” he said. “We all start from a low place and have to push through our own version of concrete. And when you finally reach a goal, you remember the moments you struggled, or wanted to give up, but didn’t. People doubt you along the way, and I think audiences relate to that.”

Co-producer David Schulenburg said the concept of a smaller animal competing professionally is central to the conflict. “In our world, there’s no difference between bigs and smalls as far as the culture is concerned,” Schulenburg said. “But roarball is so dangerous — the pace, the terrains — the idea that a small goat would play the game is just unheard of.”

Co-director Adam Rosette said the film focuses on pursuing goals. “It represents what it’s like to have a dream, not only what it’s like to play sports,” he said. “It’s about Will’s dream, which just happens to be becoming a pro roarball player.”

“GOAT” is scheduled to open in Philippine cinemas on Feb. 11, 2026. / PR S