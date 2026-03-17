Stephen Sanchez to release new album 'Love, Love, Love'

SINGER-songwriter Stephen Sanchez is set to release his new album "Love, Love, Love" via Mercury Records on May 8, 2026.

“This record is inspired by the love I’ve been lucky enough to receive, the love I sometimes struggle to give to others, and my desire to see people come together. To quote the title track, ‘it’s what the world needs,’” Sanchez said.

Alongside the announcement, he also released the title track, which is now available on streaming platforms.

The upcoming album marks his second full-length release following his debut "Angel Face," which received praise from Billboard and NPR.

The lead single "Sweet Love" has already garnered millions of streams since its release in January.

Known for his signature 1950s- to 1960s-inspired sound, Sanchez continues to lean into a classic, dreamy style with his latest project. (Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu intern)